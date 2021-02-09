Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.57. Valeura Energy shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 59,552 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.65.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

