Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 7,085 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 76,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,897,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 65,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 876,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,516,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

Analog Devices stock opened at $153.20 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

