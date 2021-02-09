Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 4,508 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 157.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

