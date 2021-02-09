Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 9,497 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 151,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31. The stock has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

