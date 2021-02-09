Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,374 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 14.0% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $81,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 110,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,005,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,702,000 after buying an additional 85,218 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91.

