Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,065,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 156,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,579,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,980,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,720,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,225,000 after buying an additional 39,374 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 77,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,528. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91.

