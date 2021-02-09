Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,347,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,398,000 after acquiring an additional 590,035 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

