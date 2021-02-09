Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 99,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,528. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91.

