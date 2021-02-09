Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Reduced by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,695 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,796. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

