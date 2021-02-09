Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,428. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.