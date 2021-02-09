Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Lessened by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.9% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $6,320,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $297.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $298.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

