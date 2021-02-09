Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Boosted by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.4% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after buying an additional 99,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,508,000 after buying an additional 290,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $87.08. 35,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.89. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

