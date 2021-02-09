Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Reduced by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,871. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $205.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.24 and its 200 day moving average is $181.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

