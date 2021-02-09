Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $82.58.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.