Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 326.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average is $111.88. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

