Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $218.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRNS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.70.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS opened at $183.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average is $133.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 172.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.