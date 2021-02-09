Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.70.

VRNS stock opened at $183.18 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

