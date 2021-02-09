Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Shares Down 6.1%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.31. 2,003,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 676,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

