Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 15,864,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 24,567,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $983.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at about $8,031,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 26.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 400.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 480,760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

