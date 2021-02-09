VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) Quiet Period Will End on February 16th

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 16th. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

VTIQU opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

About VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

