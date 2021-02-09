Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.00

Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.00 and traded as low as $111.40. Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) shares last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 655,988 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £696.08 million and a P/E ratio of -96.17.

About Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

