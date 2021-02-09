Veles (VLS) Price Tops $0.0428 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $54,966.19 and approximately $100,346.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,723.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.98 or 0.03884204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.77 or 0.00406292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.97 or 0.01115339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.47 or 0.00490926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.00373544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00023185 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.00242114 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,392,877 coins and its circulating supply is 1,282,893 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

