Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $45.00 at Mizuho

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.