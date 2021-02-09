Venus Price Hits $44.86 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 323.9% higher against the US dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $44.86 or 0.00095986 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $374.18 million and $88.87 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,767.70 or 1.00069119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00032093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,341,062 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

