VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading 5.9% Higher

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80. 3,398,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,909,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HSBC lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 66,354,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239,898 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in VEON by 894.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,751,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VEON by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VEON by 21.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in VEON by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,024 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

