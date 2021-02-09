Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $83.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Veracyte traded as high as $83.53 and last traded at $81.38. 1,898,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 920,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.27.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCYT. KeyCorp began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,914,419. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Veracyte by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Veracyte by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Veracyte by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

