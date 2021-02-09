Verasity (VRA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $802,988.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $802,988.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00089951 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000191 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00222425 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00021642 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008737 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

