Verge (XVG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.50 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Verge has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $354.51 million and $51.50 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00373806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,428,761,966 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

