Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III Sells 2,896 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $81,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Malcolm Holland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 167,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,216. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Veritex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Veritex by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

