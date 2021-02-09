Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Sells $49,878.60 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,857.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. 167,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VBTX. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Veritex by 270.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

