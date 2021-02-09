Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after buying an additional 1,137,848 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after buying an additional 979,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,251,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $251,877,000 after buying an additional 808,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $227.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

