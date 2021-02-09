Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $106,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 63,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Verizon Communications by 217.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 96,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

