Veros Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.73 Million (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Veros coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.11 or 0.00015308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veros has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and $320,974.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.01 or 0.01082976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.17 or 0.05604598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00042054 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

