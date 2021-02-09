Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Verra Mobility reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $459,725. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 32.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRRM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,043. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.10 and a beta of 1.45.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

