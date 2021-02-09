Vertcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $670,419.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $19.55 million and approximately $670,419.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.62 or 0.03889559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.30 or 0.00405391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $523.28 or 0.01126587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.10 or 0.00495387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.26 or 0.00370869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00241018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,663,522 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

