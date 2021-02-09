Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading Up 6%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.81. Approximately 252,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 369,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

