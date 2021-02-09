Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.25. Vertex Resource Group shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.30 million.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental, consulting and engineering services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Consulting and Environmental Services. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

