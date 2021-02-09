VerusCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.38 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.38 million and approximately $17,476.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00091010 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061590 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,647,953 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

