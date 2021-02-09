VestChain Reaches Market Cap of $14.57 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. VestChain has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and $8,763.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.58 or 0.01134499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.57 or 0.05667427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024713 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00043053 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00031209 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

