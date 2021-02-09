ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up about 2.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $60.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.