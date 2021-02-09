Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Quiet Period Will End on February 16th

Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 16th. Vickers Vantage Corp. I had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

