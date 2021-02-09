Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $51,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

SHOP stock opened at $1,345.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.75, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,179.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,054.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,348.26.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

