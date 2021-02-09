Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,299,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Telos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

