Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 447,072 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.99% of Brinker International worth $51,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $13,137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAT opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

