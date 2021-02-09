Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,611 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.40% of Silk Road Medical worth $51,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $389,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $570,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,135,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $697,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,128 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

