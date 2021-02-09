Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.33% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $46,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,623,000 after buying an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,732,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 278,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at $96,226,893.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $94.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

