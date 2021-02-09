Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,375 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of Eagle Bancorp worth $42,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGBN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. G.Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

