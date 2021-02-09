Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $43.45 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of TransUnion worth $43,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $74,963.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

