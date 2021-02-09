Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $44.96 Million Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Vonage worth $44,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 207.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 317,131 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -139.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,828,971.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

