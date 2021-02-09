Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $46.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.60% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $46,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXF. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,709,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,091,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

PXF opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $44.98.

